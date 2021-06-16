The good times are back for Yahaira Plasencia, who has been nominated for Premios Juventud in the new female generation category.

This fact moved the sauce boat and she immediately turned to her social networks to share this great news with all her followers and thank them for supporting her artistic career.

“I consider myself a very strong woman. Despite falling many times, I always get up and keep going. This is one more blessing, Lord, one of the many that you always give me, and every time I am more sure that your timing is perfect and I will never give up. . I will continue fighting for my dreams. Since I was a child I dreamed of this and it is being fulfilled little by little, “wrote the singer at the beginning of her extensive message on Instagram.

“I want to thank all the people who always support me and give me all their love with such beautiful messages, to my family for being with me at all times, I love them with my life. To my work team, for unconditionally supporting me and understanding me. My #Yahalovers, I have no words to thank you for so much support and love, “he added.

Finally, Yahaira Plasencia shared a reflection and advised that they never give up despite the difficult moments that may be experienced along the way.

“In closing, I want to tell you something very important, never give up, fight and fight, strong trials are only for the brave. God never sends them for the weak”, He concluded.

Publication of Yahaira Plasencia Photo: Instagram

