Xtreme, the film directed by Daniel Benmayor, hit Netflix on June 4. A few days after its release, the Spanish production became the most watched film by Peruvians.

The synopsis showed us the protagonist Max seeking revenge two years after his stepbrother Lucero betrayed the family, killing his father and son. After an adrenaline-pumping battle, fans were shocked by the ending.

Spoiler Warning

What happened at the end of Xtremo and what does it mean?

Together with his comrade in arms and a naive but well-intentioned boy, the protagonist managed to overcome all of Lucero’s bullies. In the final confrontation, the protagonist managed to overcome his stepbrother despite the tricks in the middle.

When his partner joins the meeting, they both prepare to give him the ‘final lurch’. The villain cries out for his family not to be touched and Max angrily reminds him that he did not do the same. After this, they assassinate him with withering attacks to the face and heart.

Now, the three characters have left their path of revenge behind and are ready to live a new life without grudges and without lack of money. However, this would not be the end of the story.

Will Xtremo have a second part?

As we saw in the last scene, Andrea Duro’s character receives a call that refers again to the Cónclave, an association of gangsters who control illicit trade in Barcelona.

In this way, it becomes clear that Xtremo has a universe similar to that of John Wick. More missions could be presented or unfinished business could reach the present, leading to a possible sequel if Netflix decides to give the green light.