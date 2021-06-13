Thomas Ondarra

Late last month, American actor John Cena made a humiliating public apology request for referring to Taiwan as a “country” in an interview promoting his latest film. Although it used the term in reference to the market for audiovisual products (not to the situation of the island of Taiwan in international law), the Chinese Government makes no such distinctions.

What conclusion can we draw from this incident that had Cena as the protagonist? It is clear that globalization went very wrong. Restrictions on freedom of expression imposed by China’s authoritarian government not only apply within the country, but also (and increasingly) in the outside world. Even in my everyday experience, I observe that many people now speak elliptically, elusively, and euphemistically in relation to contemporary China.

I could do it too. I could subtly point out that no empire ever had more than five good emperors in a row, and that it is important for a society to save a place for well-meaning critics, such as the 16th century Chinese official Hai Rui, the early Communist-era military leader Peng. Dehuai and the economic reformer Deng Xiaoping. But I prefer to speak frankly about the real issues behind the terminology disputes over Taiwan.

In my opinion, it is in China ‘s interest that the Government in Taipei remain the sole authority on the island, so that it can follow a different institutional and governance path from that of the People’s Republic. And it is also in his interest if there is still another system in Hong Kong. The government in Beijing should realize that a significant degree of regional autonomy (especially in those areas where the Han ethnic group is not in the majority) is conducive to its long-term ambitions.

The horrific and tragic 20th century history of genocide, ethnic cleansing and forced assimilation suggests that a sinification Imperial imposed from above will sow resentment that will last for generations and create the conditions for serious trouble for years and decades to come. Humanity is mature enough to know that diversity, regional autonomy, and cosmopolitanism are better than its alternatives. A regime interested in leading the world to a better future should be particularly aware of this.

But China’s current Supreme Leader Xi Jinping rather wants to centralize authority in Beijing. Fearful, and rightly, of the desire to make a career and corruption in the Communist Party of China, he does not seek a Cultural Revolution, but a Cultural Renaissance that restores egalitarian values ​​and utopian aspirations in the country’s leadership. Extremely confident in his ability to interpret the situation and give the correct orders, his main concern is that these are not implemented well. And apparently he concluded that the solution is to increase the concentration of power.

But even if you made the correct tactical calculation in the short term, the way authoritarian leadership organizations evolve ensures that their strategy will end badly.

It is a huge mistake to ignore the benefits that greater regional autonomy would bring. Imagine an alternate history, in which the People’s Liberation Army captured Hong Kong and Taiwan in 1949; in which Sichuan was not allowed to implement pilot reform programs in 1975 (when Zhao Ziyang was appointed as provincial party secretary); in which the centralization of China had advanced to the point of preventing the Guangzhou Military District from offering Deng a place to take refuge from the wrath of the Gang of Four in 1976. What would China’s economy look like today?

It would be a hopeless case. Instead of enjoying a rapid rise to economic superpower status, China would be compared to countries like Burma or Pakistan. When Mao Zedong died in 1976, China was an impoverished and rudderless country. But he stood up taking the lead from the business classes and financial systems of Taiwan and Hong Kong, replicating Zhao’s policies in Sichuan and opening special economic zones in places like Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Someday China will have to choose between various strategies and systems of government. It is reasonable to assume that relying on the decrees of a supreme leader vulnerable to the flattery of those who want to make a career in the shadow of power will not produce good results. The more China is centralized, the more it will suffer. But if decisions about policies and institutions are based on a rough consensus among astute observers willing to emulate the practices and experiments of successful regions, China will prosper.

A China with many different systems exploring different possible routes into the future may have a chance to become a world leader and prove itself worthy of that role. A centralized and authoritarian China that demands submission to a single emperor will never have that opportunity.

J. Bradford DeLong, a former Assistant Secretary to the US Treasury, is Professor of Economics at the University of California at Berkeley and a Research Associate at the US National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).

© Project Syndicate, 1995-2021. Translation by Esteban Flamini.