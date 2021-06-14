Weeks and dates go by for the ATE touch your end is coming. Throughout the next month of August the Strategic Territorial Expansion enjoyed by Valencia Club de Fútbol will come to an end and although Valencia has stated that they want this to be expanded and has also submitted documentation for it, from the institutions they continue without giving their arm to twist.

This has been pointed out Ximo Puig In À Punt, the President of the Generalitat has already repeated on several occasions that the documentation presented so far is insufficient and last night he made it clear again that “right now there is no clarifying documentation to extend the ATE“.

Remember that Valencia presented a documentation of nine pages to the institutions a month ago and that President Anil Murthy pointed out that there are movements although it does not seem like it.

What’s more the Mestalla club committed to starting the Benicalap sports center in 2022. However, the position of the Autonomous Town Hall has not changed at the moment and they demand certain guarantees or guarantees, either by the entity or by Peter Lim himself so that the extension of the art occurs