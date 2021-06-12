The Chinese company Xiaomi will release a smartphone without a single connector, charging will be carried out wirelessly. This is reported by the publication Gizmochina.

The possibility of creating a smartphone without ports and connectors was discussed at the presentation of the company’s new technology – wired and wireless HyperCharge.

When charging wirelessly, a compatible unit can supply up to 120 watts of power to your smartphone. The creators of the technology announced that Xiaomi will release a smartphone without USB-C in 2022. The company also named “the only” reason why wired charging is still the main method of power supply: wireless charging technology is still imperfect, as well as the infrastructure for it.

Earlier in June, the most popular smartphones from China were named. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro turned out to be the most popular smartphone from AliExpress in Russia. Analysts placed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F3 5G in second and third places, respectively. Rounding out the top 5 are Xiaomi Poco M3 and Xiaomi Mi 11.

In mid-March, iFixit enthusiasts disassembled the Xiaomi smartphone and talked about its device. Experts have found that the screws on which the Mi 11 components are attached are of the same type and can be unscrewed with a standard Phillips screwdriver.