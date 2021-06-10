After the acquisition of Bethesda, the world is waiting for which studio will be the next to join Xbox.

We are at the gates of E3 and the Summer Game Fest and company representatives are showing themselves more than ever, with more than interesting statements about the present and the future. This is the case of Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, who has participated in a media briefing in which he has opened the door for the Redmond company to continue buying new studios in the future.

In said event, and as they echo in media Like VGC, Booty has no qualms about assuring that they want to continue incorporating new studios under their umbrella to increase their market shares, as they did after the Bethesda purchase: “we will continue looking for studies They can add great people, great teams and great new ideas to our lineup. “

Xbox leaves the door open to add new studies to its portfolioXbox has grown its team of late with a stellar portfolio of studios like The Initiative, Ninja Theory, Playground Games or everyone who works under Bethesda. The idea of ​​the company, with more than 23 studios creating games for Xbox, is to ensure that there are a constant stream of exclusive content for your console, with the intention of checking out at least one game from their internal studies on Game Pass each quarter, as counted from the official blog.

“Our own teams are creating role-playing games, shooters, strategy titles, adventure games and more to ensure that there is a constant stream of engaging exclusive content to explore,” they say from Xbox.

Perhaps we will know more this Sunday, which is when the conference will take place Xbox + Bethesda at E3, being one of the most anticipated at the Los Angeles video game fair. In addition, those responsible for the fair are already considering next year’s edition and could opt for a hybrid format.

