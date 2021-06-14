The event will focus on talks and gatherings with game developers such as Avowed and Hellblade 2.

The Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 has been the most loaded broadcast of announcements and important news of this edition of the fair, at least for the moment. But there are always people who want more, who wants more news, more information about the companies’ future games. Well, Microsoft has you covered. The Redmond Company announces on your blog that there will be an ‘Xbox Extended Showcase’ this Thursday. And no, it is not an extended version of his conference, but an event with talks between Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, Double Fine, and many other Xbox studios or partners, who work on Xbox Series X games and other platforms.

It will offer gatherings with developers from Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, RareXboxNow, it is important to note that the Xbox Extended Showcase will not be focused on ads, unlike the E3 2021 conference: “This special event […] It will be broadcast on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 in pacific time. Will offer gatherings with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and our talented partners around the world. “In other words, it will focus on conversations with studios, although the Redmond do not rule out that we can see some small news about their games.

And obviously, it is very possible that of their conversations details transcend games like Avowed, Everwild, Psychonauts 2 and that long-awaited Hellblade 2 that surprised locals and strangers with its spectacular presentation trailer from a year and a half ago. Of these studies, the Xbox conference last night gave us the release date of Psychonauts 2, while Obsidian has confirmed the development of The Outer Worlds 2. The legendary RPG studio also works in Avowed, which has not been in the fair, but promise to show it shortly.

Will we see anything from Avowed and Hellblade 2 this Thursday? Or will the event focus entirely on social gatherings? Be that as it may, yesterday’s Xbox conference had give-and-take announcements, always looking to the new generation, and with plenty of news for Xbox Game Pass, the service currently offered 3 months subscription for 1 euro. If you missed the broadcast, we remind you that Starfield already has a release date, and that Forza Horizon 5 has been announced, set in Mexico, and with a release date.

