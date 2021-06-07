In recent weeks, countless rumors have pointed to the possibility of the Battlefield 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass of launch, thus following in the wake of other thirds party titles that come out of the Microsoft video game subscription service, as for example happened with Outriders.

One of the rumors that pointed to this possibility was related, as has happened on several occasions in recent years, with social networks. The Battlefield Community Manager responded to the official Xbox Game Pass account with a message that people have interpreted as the possible arrival of Battlefield 6 to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox triggers rumors of the arrival of Battlefield 6 to Xbox Game Pass

Again with social networks as the protagonist, this time it was her own official Xbox account on Twitter the one that has triggered rumors about the possibility of seeing the Electronic Arts title launched on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Many details of the new Battlefield that would be called Battlefield 2042 are leaked

The publication of the account has been accompanied by a small tesear that is highly reminiscent of what was seen in the leaked images of the Battlefield 6 trailer. This has caused rumors about the possibility of lBattlefield 6 Legacy to Xbox Game Pass launch has only increased.

For now, we are far from having an official confirmation from any of the parties involved in the possibility of seeing the launch game on Game Pass. However, the safest thing is that in the next few days we will get rid of doubts about it.