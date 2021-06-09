This month of June will undoubtedly be one of the best months of the year for video game fans. In large part, this is due to E3 2021, the most anticipated event of the year that will begin on June 12 and will bring us one of the conferences that we all look forward to, that of Xbox and Bethesda. The large number of games that await us will not be half normal, but as this long-awaited moment approaches, it seems that New clues have told us that Xbox will announce new games for Game Pass at E3 2021.

In this case, the Twitter user WalkingCat has shared an image that has triggered the alarms of all users of this great and successful Microsoft subscription service. Although, this user was the same user who leaked the existence of Xbox Series S, so everything seems to indicate that next June 13 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) we will have to be attentive since it seems that Xbox will announce new games for Game Pass at E3 2021.

There are quite a few candidates to get to Xbox Game Pass in the coming months, since on the one hand we are almost certain that the new Battlefield 2042 Coming to Game Pass Outbound. We know that today is its official presentation, but its arrival to the service could be revealed in E3 2021. On the other hand, we have the possible arrival of Psychonauts 2, the new title developed by Double Fine also has ballots to reach Game Pass.

Finally, among other surprise games that could join the great catalog of Xbox Game Pass, too Scarlet Nexus could do it, which despite being denied by Bandai Namco, could end up joining the service. Without further ado, we will have to wait for the Xbox and Bethesda event of E3 2021 to finish knowing the new Xbox Game Pass games for both the second half of this month of June and those that may come later, such as Forza Horizon 5, Starfield and many more.