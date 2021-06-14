As has been noted, the box art planned for Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite is Flight Simulator up Xbox Series X / S are different from the “usual”: is it the turn of a sudden change of design in sight for the whole line?

As you can see from the comparative image attached to the news, this is not a graphic revolution but the change is evident to anyone, especially in the upper part of the cover.

The operation would have taken place without official statements on the matter, and clearly such a change would forcibly involve the whole line.

However, this is not a revolution that is still 100% certain: games have yet to hit the shelves and everything could change. After all, the cover of Forza Horizon 5 it is probably very provisional, as it does not report any cars in the artwork.

Source: Gamingbolt