Since the arrival of Xbox Game Pass to Xbox One, many users have always tried to criticize Microsoft’s strategy under the justification that it was not a profitable model going forward. However, once again, it seems that this argument is not shared by the indirect impact caused by the Redmond subscription service.

Thanks to Crhis Capossela, Microsoft’s Marketing Director, we have learned that Xbox Series X | S and Xbox Game Pass increase Xbox game sales by up to 50%. This has been assured in his participation in the Evercore ISI TMT Conference, where, in addition, he has given his point of view on the Microsoft service, as shared by colleagues from 3dgames.

Xbox Series X | S and Xbox Game Pass Increase Xbox Game Sales by 50%

Microsoft’s Marketing Director has declared himself a true fan of video games, and is enormously proud of how committed they are to the business, trying to create a business model where the player is the epicenter of everything.

We have tried to change the business model of the way we approach games to put the player more at the center. And we are reaching our highest subscription levels. Our gaming revenue grew 50%, which is insane. Some of that is driven by the new consoles, Xbox Series X and Series S, but a lot of that, frankly, is driven by subscriptions, content, and services like Game Pass.

Therefore, it seems that in the eyes of Capossela and surely of a large part of the company’s board of directors, Xbox Game Pass to be a much more profitable model than it might appear at first glance.