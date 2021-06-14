According to Paul Tassi of Forbes, the purely mathematical strength of Microsoft’s offering with theXbox Game Pass will be felt, why play on Xbox Series X it will cost much less than on PS5. Not only that: access to Xbox games will generally be less expensive, on any compatible platform.

Tassi gives a very clear example to explain the concept: “Let’s say you want to play 12 Xbox Series X first party games over three years, and 12 PS5 first party games over the same period.

All games will be released on the Xbox Game Pass, which costs $ 10 a month, net of special offers, for twelve months for three years. The total is an expense of $ 360.

Assuming all Sony games cost $ 70 each, the final cost will be $ 840. So the savings are, literally, the price of an entire Xbox Series X.“

Naturally, the larger the time frame considered, the more the gap widens. Take for example a time of six years, almost the entire generation, and we have a cost of 720 dollars on the Xbox and 1680 dollars on the PS5 (always considering the titles sold at full price).

Even with theXbox Game Pass Ultimate the situation is always to the advantage of Xbox, given that we are talking about $ 1080 in total, always 600 less than what you would spend on PS5. Of course, it should be noted that with Xbox Game Pass you don’t get just 24 days in six years, but hundreds.

It is obvious that the individual games and how much they are evaluated by users should be considered, but in general there is no doubt that at this moment the most convenient offer is that of Microsoft.