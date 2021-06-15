Some of the games shown at E3 like Halo Infinite or Flight Simulator show the new style.

When Xbox Series X | S arrived in stores last November, Microsoft decided to follow a continuous line with the covers of its physical games, universalizing the Xbox environment and with hardly any obvious distinctions for the titles of the new generation systems. . Now, those from Redmond have changed their approach and have redesigned the style of the boxes that we will find in stores.

Now everything seems much clearer and more visibleIt was after the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 when we started to see the new style of xbox series x boxes, which now eliminate the green space with the Xbox logo at the top of the box and reduce it to the console logo, occupying less space and with a white stripe that specifies the platform for which the game in question is. In the following tweet you can see a couple of examples with the before and after.

Flight Simulator and Halo Infinite are the two examples used that help us to know what the new covers of Microsoft’s next-generation console games are like. This leaves more space for the cover art used by each of the developers. And there is also a more subtle space to highlight some features of use, such as compatibility with the service Smart Delivery.

In this way, there is much more information on the screen, since it is not only reduced to Xbox, something that could lead to confusion among customers. Microsoft was one of the most active large companies at E3, with numerous announcements and services such as the Summer Game Fest Demo, which have published various demos with more than 40 games to discover. You can also get the Xbox Game Pass star service at the best price.

