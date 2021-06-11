Xbox little by little it is getting rid of what was criticized so much in the past, and for this new generation it was proposed to become good exclusives to compete with dignity in the market.

Service Game pass became the flagship of their new strategy, and if you are a sure subscriber you noticed that triple A games came for free on the day of their launch for their users.

The company intends this to be a constant, and recently promised that they will at least include a first party exclusive every quarter of the year.

Xbox Game Pass users will win

In a statement posted on the site Xbox Wire, the company talked about the future plans they have for their exclusive games, which will be available for their subscription service.

With over 23 studios around the world creating Xbox games, our goal is to release at least one new first party game on Game Pass every quarter. RPGs, shooters, strategy, adventure games and more are developed by our first party teams to ensure there is a constant stream of exclusive content to explore. ‘

The acquisition of Bethesda will be a fundamental part of meeting this objective, as it has several attractive projects under development that are worth keeping track of.

The Elder Scrolls is one of the most anticipated.

It is necessary to point out that they did not mention when they will start with this content strategy in Game pass, but it would make a lot of sense that it was from the following year.

We are a few days away from Xbox of his conference in the framework of E3 2021, where they will surely present many of their novelties, so it is better to stay tuned.

Do you think this will help him undo the curse of the lack of exclusives?

