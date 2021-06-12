According to a report from the site VCG, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, criticized PlayStation at a recent conference for media and analysts. His criticism was directed at the way in which PlayStation is handling the launch of its exclusives in Pc.

Even if Phil Spencer did not mention the brand directly, the words he used make it obvious that he was referring to Sony and your console. Spencer mentioned that Microsoft has been simultaneously releasing its titles for years both in Pc like in Xbox, While ‘others‘launch their exclusives in Pc years later and also charge again.

What Phil Spencer is referring to

These statements of Phil Spencer allude to the launch of ‘Days gone‘ Y ‘Horizon zero dawn‘ on Pc. These titles used to be console exclusive PlayStation from Sony, but they were recently released for computers. According to statements by Jim ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, it was decided to release these games so that they could reach a wider audience.

Horizon zero dawn was launched in 2017 and until 2020 it reached PC, while Days gone was launched in 2019 and reached computers in 2021. With a distance of three and two years respectively, we can see what it means Phil Spencer, who also showed annoyance that the competition makes that ‘first buy their hardware‘and then charges you again to play their games on another platform.

Although we do not like to take sides, we have to admit that Phil Spencer has a point and Microsoft is currently in the lead on PC, for a reason. Perhaps Sony should rethink how it launches its exclusives on PC, as there is an opportunity for economic growth by launching it on both platforms. Taking games out years later and cashing in again could anger players and opportunities could be lost.

Perhaps Phil Spencer could have lectured on Xbox achievements without referring to the ‘others’. But since he already did it and perhaps the fires of the confrontation in the console war will burn soon, it will be necessary to see if there will be consequences for his statements. Do you agree with Phil?

