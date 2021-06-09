Chris Capossela, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer, reaffirms that there are 18 million active Game Pass subscriptions.

Xbox Game Pass is one of the services best valued by users, and that many put as an example of good work. An initiative of Microsoft that you are helping others to tip the scales on your side to access a library of games through the digital service available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. But it is also interesting to know the point of view of managers at the business level.

Chris capossela, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer, has participated in the Evercore ISI TMT Conference and there he has given his point of view on Game Pass. “I’m a huge fan of video games. I’m a great gamer myself. And I love it. how committed we are to this business. But what we’ve seen as technology has gotten better and better is that gamers actually play on many platforms, “says Capossela.

Xbox gaming revenue is growing twice in recent months“We have tried to change the business model of the way we approach games to put the player more at the center. And we are reaching our highest subscription levels. The latest issue we have announced is from 18 million Game Pass subscribers all over the world, “says the manager, who concludes:” our income from games grew 50%, which is insane. Some of that is driven by the new consoles, Xbox Series X and Series S, but a lot of that, frankly, is driven by subscriptions, content, and services like Game Pass. “

In addition, Microsoft is moving with its flagship program and, for example, you can enjoy a free month on Disney Plus as subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

