Last night the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 conference was aired, an event full of announcements and reveal that was appreciated by critics and the public. If this is not enough, however, do not despair, because soon there will be another event: Xbox Games Showcase Extended. Microsoft has revealed the date and time of the new show: June 17, 2021 at 7pm.

Xbox Games Showcase Extended will be hosted by Parris Lilly and will allow you to follow interesting conversations about team first party Microsoft such as Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory and Rare, which will also be joined by Microsoft Xbox partners from around the world.

For the moment it is unclear whether we will be able to see others in action games during the event or if it will be more like a sort of panel in which developers can talk about what they are creating and their experience as part of the Xbox Game Studios. There is therefore nothing left to do but wait until June 17 to follow the Xbox Games Showcase Extended live.

In the meantime, however, we remind you that today there will be room for new gameplay of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5: here are the details.

Finally, we recommend our article: Let’s take stock of the Microsoft and Bethesda conference at E3 2021.