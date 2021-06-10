In the past Phil Spencer already dropped this possibility: play directly from the television.

Just a few months ago, the head of Xbox dropped that one of Microsoft’s big plans for the immediate future was to bring services like Xbox Game Pass and xCloud to televisions, and today this plan gains more force, when it is confirmed that those of Redmond are already talking with the main manufacturers of televisions so that gamers around the world can access Xbox Game Pass directly from the television.

We work with the main manufacturers to integrate Xbox Game Pass into Smart TVs Liz hamren“We are working with major TV manufacturers to integrate the Game Pass experience directly into Internet-connected TVs, so you will need a controller to play“said Liz Hamren, the head of gaming experiences and platforms at Microsoft. Without more specific details, it seems that there will be an Xbox Game Pass app, but also a stick dedicated to streaming in the style of the Amazon Fire TV.

There are no concrete plans on when we will see Game Pass on televisions, but months ago, when Phil Spencer spoke about this idea, he said: “I think you are going to see that same thing in the next 12 months.” On another occasion he also spoke of independent devices that could be connected to the television or the monitor for, “if you have a good Internet connection, you can have your Xbox experience by stream.”

It is important to remember that one of Phil Spencer’s maxims has always been to open videogames to a wider audience, regardless of whether or not they buy their Xbox consoles; which is why xCloud brings the Xbox experience to mobile devices. The Microsoft manager made it clear, yes, that they will continue to bet on Xbox consoles in the future, but always with the player at the center of the experience.

