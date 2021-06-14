When the Xbox series x It was revealed, there was no shortage of comments about it looking like a refrigerator. All due to its shape, and thus the nickname of ‘Xbox Fridge’. But there were those who wondered ‘what will be the price of…?’.

Of course, we are referring to the United States, where this idea was spread. So the marketing team at Microsoft saw a golden opportunity to turn a meme into a way to attract gamers.

United States: ‘What will be the price of Xbox Fridge?’

So they decided to send some real coolers to certain personalities. Not only media, but also streamers and even celebrity personalities.

One of them was the rapper Snoop dogg, which received one of them with great pleasure and showed it on social networks. It was a way of turning teasing into something tangible, and what’s more, it became attractive to people. Who doesn’t want a console-shaped appliance?

Does E3 take? We’ll have an Xbox Series X mini fridge

This is why searches in Internet about the theme ‘Xbox Fridge Price’ soared. At least that’s what it revealed Google. So Microsoft, and especially, the division of Xbox, decided to give what he wanted to the public.

In the framework of its joint conference with Bethesda Softworks, the company announced a mini-refrigerator in the shape of the Xbox series x. During the presentation the characteristics of this brand new device were boasted.

The price will determine the success of this mini-refrigerator

On the outside, this mini-refrigerator has the color and appearance of the console. But when it is opened a green colored light appears which makes it look more attractive. Microsoft joked that the power of this device comes from its ‘Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture’ (Xbox Cooling Speed ​​Architecture).

Holds up to 10 12-ounce cans of beer, soda, or beverage of player’s choice. And it has a very special motto.

Xbox and chill (Xbox and chill) is the way to promote this device. The fact is that the presentation of this mini-refrigerator was something that was warned from before, but that practically nobody took it seriously.

What happens is that Aaron Greenberg, the brand marketing manager, commented ‘Now that @Xbox has won, we will follow through on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Coolers’. And they did!

Sure, nobody took it seriously. With the announcement of Xbox Mini Fridge, the question we asked them at the beginning came up again. Namely, ‘what will be the price of…?’ (What will be the price of …?).

Unfortunately, it was not revealed at the conference. But it should come out this year, at least in the US. Microsoft These appliances are likely to reach other regions, such as Latin America. Hopefully its price is very accessible.

Just don’t go wrong in putting a game disc in the refrigerator thinking that it will play it. That’s not how things work! Hopefully it won’t take long for the ‘price’ of Xbox Mini Fridge.

Fountain.



