E3 2021 officially starts tomorrow and to kick off the event early, the Xbox E3 2021 ‘Deals Unlocked’ comes out is now available to shop from today, 11th June 2021.

Over 500 digital games, bundles and add-ons have been heavily discounted and can be found via the Microsoft Store. The deals will expire on 17th June.

We’d like to mention that some of the titles are actually cheaper over on Amazon, most notably Halo: The Master Chief Collection for only £ 9.99 and Forza Horizon 4 which is currently down to £ 24.99.

Ahead, we’ve listed some of the games worth checking out:

We’d love to hear from you in the comments if you’ve grabbed anything from the Xbox E3 2021 ‘Deals Unlocked’ sale or if you spot any other great offers we might not have included. You can also find out all the goings-on and big reveals at E3 2021 here at Eurogamer.

