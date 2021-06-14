E3 2021, June 12. It was time for Xbox, after so many presentations that left fans wanting the announcement of exclusives, today the company finally had one of the best opportunities to demonstrate what the purchase of Bethesda, Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment and more studios would mean. for brand users. Microsoft was not left to duty and offered a display of the creative potential that it can unleash with its 23 studios, although it did reserve some games.

Today nothing remains of the Xbox presentations with a lot of talk and few game announcements, it even seems that an hour and a half is little to make all the revelations.

Starfield! And what do you think? It will be exclusive to Xbox, surprise!

That’s why there was no time to lose and as soon as the event started, Xbox showed that it was serious by presenting again Starfield, now with an elaborate sequence beyond the glimpse of the project’s announcement logo at E3 2018.

There was no gameplay, but it’s not needed when a cinematic trailer ends a news drought of almost 3 years. Best of all, it already has a release date: November 11, 2022, it is confirmed that it will be exclusive to Xbox on consoles (surprise?) And that it will arrive on Xbox Game Pass at its premiere.

You see? Xbox was serious and so was Bethesda, with multiple announcements confirming that it will be a very powerful and prolific Microsoft exclusive generator with undisclosed game tests as well as new IPs.

Starfield already has a release date!

A true Xbox Game Pass festival

Among the most interesting announcements was Redfall, which will be exclusive to Xbox on consoles, and the latest from Avalanche, Contraband, which we do not know exactly what it is, but yes, it has already been confirmed that it will arrive on Xbox Game Pass. Oh, and it will be exclusive to Xbox on consoles, in case there were any doubts … and both will come to Xbox Game Pass at its premiere. Due to the large number of games that were announced (30) and that will reach Xbox Game Pass (27), the presentation could well be called Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft made it clear that it is serious about its service (which it does best) and that it would not back down. It’s amazing how many game announcements are constantly coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming months and a lot at launch. Whole series Yakuza is already in service, including today’s addition, Like a Dragon, like many other Bethesda games.

Xbox Game Pass, one of the stars of the event

Exclusive, exclusive, exclusive … learn something exclusive!

It was barely the first minutes of the Xbox presentation and Bethesda had already made several important announcements. But this would not end there, there were dozens of more exclusive ads and new IPs.

You were expecting news from Xbox Game Studios exclusives, there you have it: a new trailer Age of Empires IV with release date, the announcement of the release date of Microsoft Flight Simulator along with a new free expansion. Of course I could not miss Halo: Infinite, which received a new trailer with free-to-play multiplayer gameplay to be released alongside the campaign and which hides the worrying absence of a release date despite its debut just a few months away… but hey, all these games! will be on Xbox Game Pass day 1!

Little parenthesis to remind you that Sea of ​​Thieves continues to receive support from Rare with the next arrival of A Pirate’s Life and that, despite the very bumpy launch, Bethesda did not forget to Fallout 76, that very soon you will receive Steel Reign Y Expeditions: The Pitt. Grounded will also soon have more content thanks to The Shroom & Doom Update.

Are we already talking about exclusives? Well, there are more and great IPs. Xbox put an end to the rumors and finally confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 It is real and it will be set in Mexico. One more, courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds 2. You guessed it, both are coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Bethesda is the new creative bastion of Xbox Game Studios

Xbox time did take advantage of the fact that PlayStation was not at the event

Honestly, Xbox had everything to take E3 2021, with practically no direct competition at the event, the company had previously missed similar opportunities to stand out at the event. It was not the case in this edition.

Once again, the absence of PlayStation at E3 2021 cleared the way for titles from outside studios to appear at the Xbox presentation.

There were also important trailers or revelations, such as Psychonauts 2, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Slime rancher 2, Shredders, Atomic Heart, Replaced, Back 4 Blood And till Eiyuden Chronicle Y Eiyuden Chronicle Rising and all of them will be on Xbox Game Pass too! STALKER 2 It surprised with a new advance and gameplay and it was confirmed that, although it will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day 1, it will be a temporary exclusive on Xbox consoles.

The expected Battlefield 2042 Y Diablo II: Resurrected They were also present with a lot of gameplay (but not so fast, these 2 titles were not confirmed for Xbox Game Pass).

There was more support for indies Xbox also revealed that Hades, Somerville, Twelve Minutes Y Party Animals They will arrive on Xbox Game Pass, these last 2 will debut as temporary exclusives on Xbox and later they will reach more consoles.

Xbox: winner of E3 2021 without direct competition

If you are one of those who believe that Microsoft’s presentation lacked something strong or that everything it presented was not enough to make both fans and detractors happy, we invite you to stop and reflect on the number of games that were announced in the event… 30 titles, of which 27 will come to Xbox Game Pass.

Maybe you are clouded by previous leaks, you were probably expecting a game that was not shown, or maybe the pace of the reveal of new games is preventing you from dimensioning them correctly. The closure did not help much, because, although it is seen that Redfall is promising, a stronger announcement was expected, leave Starfield to the end it would have left a better taste in my mouth. But that is not to say that the conference was poor.

Xbox Game Studios showed off its creative strength

And the absent games?

It was a fantastic presentation, there were many reasons why Xbox users should be excited. However, we cannot let go of the fact that there were no large projects already announced in the presentation, such as Perfect dark, Avowed, fable, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, or the unannounced projects of IO Interactive (Project Dragon) and Compulsion Games.

Despite this, Xbox fans can be sure that missing games are still in development, ”Phil Spencer said. After seeing the absence of Skull & Bones Y Beyond Good and Evil 2 In the past Ubisoft Forward, there may be fans who imagine that there are problems with the development of Microsoft projects already announced and that they did not appear in their most recent presentation. But we sincerely doubt that this is the case with Xbox (yes, we know what happened to Scalebound, but we believe it will not happen again).

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the new Fable, the new Perfect Dark and Avowed were the great absentees

Xbox featured Avowed, fable Y Perfect dark earlier in the need to give players reason to be excited about Xbox and its exclusives, while the new (and many) Xbox Game Studios exclusives were being cooked, which we got to take a look at today. That said, it is very possible that they are still a long way from being ready.

Despite this, we can say without a doubt that the Xbox presentation at E3 2021 was one of the best of E3 and its history. Now imagine what would have happened if I had gotten the new trailer for ELDEN RING.