L’E3 2021 it was the perfect stage to show the new titles coming up Xbox Series X by the teams of Microsoft and Bethesda, even if a great absent exclusive did not go unnoticed by fans.

We are talking about Everwild, the new IP of Rare currently in development and which should arrive, like all large productions of Xbox Game Studios, per day one at no additional cost on Game Pass.

L’third person adventure was announced two years ago and many fans thought we might have new news from yesterday’s conference, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

However, after the announcement of the resignation of its creative game director, there would be bad news for this exclusive title, the development of which is still nowhere near completion.

Everwild may have been postponed to 2024.

The well-known journalist and insider Jeff Grubb in his usual podcast he had already anticipated that it would be very unlikely that Microsoft would decide to show news regarding ad Everwild, an ‘indiscretion which turned out to be spot on.

The farewell of the creative game director, however, would have forced the studio to restart from the beginning with the development, with the project that would have been the protagonist of a real reboot.

Jeff Grubb therefore expects that a possible postponement of the title, whose launch window may still be a long way off:

Everyone knows that the creative director left and when he left they restarted production [di Everwild], then it’s still a long way off. It currently has a launch window around 2023… but for that year there are still a lot of titles on the Xbox schedule, then if there is a valid reason to postpone it to 2024, they will.

In today’s edition of his podcast, following the E3 2021 conference, has confirmed again the current problematic situation of Everwild, whose possible postponement to 2024 seems to be increasingly probable.

The situation of Avowed, Fable, Perfect Dark and Hellblade 2

The well-known journalist from VentureBeat he also had the opportunity to reveal some details about the state of Avowed, Fable, Perfect Dark is Hellblade 2, which were just mentioned by Microsoft during the conclusion of E3 2021.

Jeff Grubb has in fact said he is convinced that Microsoft’s goal would be to release these titles in the 2023 launch window, along with many other Xbox Game Studios-produced titles available at Xbox Game Pass on day one.

The initial plan was therefore that of also include Everwild within this roundup of new titles, but the farewell of the creative director may have mixed the cards on the table, making the postponement a very concrete hypothesis.

As we have had the opportunity to tell you in our recap of the E3 conference, even if they have not been shown in detail Microsoft has promised that the development of these titles is progressing very well.

The study promised that Everwild it will be a truly unique project that is truly special for the company: we just have to wait for new news on the latest new IP.

The developers also explained why they chose to focus on a new franchise and not, instead, bring back to life an old and loved one such as Banjo-Kazooie.