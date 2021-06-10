The Master Chief and BJ Blazkowicz, united as a family about to dinner, shortly before E3.

It is already here, there is very little left. In just two days, E3 2021 will begin, the most anticipated event for video game fans around the world. And one of the most promising dates of the week is undoubtedly the xbox conference. Because this year you will not be alone: ​​after finalizing the purchase of ZeniMax a few months ago, Xbox and Bethesda will hold their E3 2021 conference together. Yes, on Sunday, June 13 90 minutes of announcements are waiting for us on the part of the two companies, which seem to be already very close.

Through Twitter, the official Xbox account has published a very curious image by way of crossover, in preparation for this very special conference that they will celebrate together: the Xbox family sits down to dinner. “Universes: collided. Dinner: served“says the description of the image, where we see the Master Chief, from Halo, and BJ Blazkowicz, from Wolfenstein, presiding over a table populated by characters of the two companies, in the absence of a few days for their big date.

With the purchase of ZeniMax a few months ago, valued at around $ 7,500,000,000, Xbox Game Studios has increased its ranks with teams like MachineGames, ZeniMax Online, Tango Gameworks or Bethesda itself. And also with Arkane Studios, creators of Dishonored and the next Deathloop. In fact, last month we were able to interview exclusively for Spain to the director of Deathloop, who was very optimistic about the future of the studio after its purchase by Xbox.

Back to E3 2021In this other news you can check the schedule and details of the Xbox and Bethesda conference.

