By Marcos Yasif / Updated June 11, 2021, 19:40 79 reviews

Xbox and Bethesda today recalled their joint conference at E3 2021 dated this Sunday, June 13, at 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time) / 12:00 (CDMX time). The event can be followed live on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter and other regional platforms under a 1080p 60 FPS output signal. Once the presentation is complete, it will be uploaded to YouTube in 4K and 60 FPS.

Microsoft has also confirmed that the conference will feature subtitles in multiple languages, including the Castilian and the Latin American Spanish. Good news for those who do not speak English well, who will be able to follow the event without missing anything that the team of Phil Spencer and company has prepared.

As was already known, the joint broadcast of Xbox and Bethesda will have an approximate duration of 90 minutes, “and it will be packed with everything you want to know about the lineup of epic games coming to Xbox this next vacation, future releases on Xbox Game Pass and more.” From 3DJuegos, as an exclusive partner of E3 2021, we will bring you the conference in a live show that promises to be special.

In the meantime, it only remains to speculate with which video games we will see at the appointment, and if there will be other important announcements from Microsoft, such as the purchase of studios. In this sense, a few days ago the Redmond company made clear its commitment to continue expanding its development teams, having among its objectives to be able to offer Xbox Game Pass users at least a new own game every 3 months.

Xbox Game Pass promises to be quite the protagonist in the appointment, and from Microsoft these days they offer the possibility of subscribing to the service by one euro for the first three months, being able to access a vast collection of titles in constant evolution.

More about: Xbox, Bethesda, E3 2021, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.