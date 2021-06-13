Second day of E3 2021 and Microsoft will announce news for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Second day of E3 2021 and our excitement continues in style. You could already see first-hand what we have prepared this year in 3DGames, with special live shows in our YouTube channel so you can follow the conferences with us. In addition, you have all the news here, in 3djuegos.com. This time, Xbox and Bethesda start at 7:00 p.m. with one of the most anticipated events.

On this occasion you can also follow the conference with 3DGames. From XX: XX we will be live to bring you all the news that may appear at the conference. The sum of Xbox and Bethesda can give us many joys, and there are many games that we want to know more about. Without a doubt, one that will be and that we are looking forward to seeing is Halo Infinite, but we want to know what all the news are for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

The conference will have a duration of 90 minutes and Xbox promised that they will focus entirely on showing us video games. “Games, games, games. Great firsts. New games on Xbox Game Pass,” the company said a few days ago when it told us something else about the event, which will also feature subtitles in Spanish for those who wish to see it that way.

We really want to be able to enjoy the Xbox and Bethesda conference with you, but remember that later we will also have news about Square Enix and Warner Bros, just like him PC Gaming Show. A spectacular afternoon awaits us, which is sure to thrill us. If you missed something from the first day of E3 2021, we have compiled all the announcements for you to review.

