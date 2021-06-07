Manzana presented this Monday the new operating system for iPhone, iOS 15, in which updated the FaceTime video calling service so that it is accessible to users of Android and Windows, in the style of Zoom, the most popular platform of its kind since the pandemic broke out.

The firm that directs Tim cook seen since 2020 how FaceTime competitors like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams They were gaining more and more ground in the midst of the pandemic, and has focused efforts on updating its service with all the functionalities of the competition.

Among the novelties, the apple company updated the FaceTime video calling service to be accessible to Android and Windows users through a web browser.

FaceTime also adds the portrait mode to blur the background during calls “naturally,” as Apple’s vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi has described.

FaceTime extends end-to-end encryption, like WhatsApp or Telegram has, for your video calls.

The sum video calling app SharePlay, which allows you to share elements during video calls such as music or allow two users to watch the same video at the same time and continue to see their reaction at the same time with the app, or share the video with Apple TV or external services through the launch of the SharePlay API.

As for the rest of the improvements, the new FaceTime introduces the possibility of create links for calls that can be shared with other users, as well as a “grid” display system – in which all the participants in the call appear with the same dimensions one next to the other – and the portrait mode to automatically blur the backgrounds.

Another novelty is the spatial audio inclusion, so that in a video call with several participants, the voice of each of them will sound as if it came from the same place where that person appears on the screen (upper right corner, lower left corner, etc.).

Also in relation to sound, the updated version of Apple’s video conferencing platform is capable of detect and eliminate background noise such as construction sites or vacuum cleaners, so that the conversation can be heard as clearly as possible.

Virtual wallet, Weather and Maps redesigned

Another novelty that was presented during the streaming event was focused on Wallet, Weather and Apple Maps It also adds new features with the new iOS 15. Wallet has expanded the number of vehicles with which it is compatible so that the user can open them from their mobile, and also adds hotel room cards.

Apple wallet It also adds the identification documents, encrypted and stored safely with the same mechanisms used by Apple Pay, its mobile payment service, as well as airline tickets.

The Weather application was renewed with iOS 15 with new graphics and layouts according to the weather, as well as full-screen maps in high definition.



Apple Maps extended its redesigned cartography to countries such as Italy, Spain, and Australia. Photo: capture.

For its part, the native iPhone maps application, Apple Maps, whose new maps have been available in the United States for two years, launched this function on Monday in Spain and Portugal.

It also incorporated a new moonlight night design, and new details with information for drivers in cities, such as intersections and taxi or bus lanes, as well as three-dimensional highway intersections, coming to CarPlay this year.



The news of Apple Maps will arrive this year at CarPlay.

Users of Apple Maps will also have a three-dimensional experience in some cities in the United States in late 2021, with which they can scan their surroundings with the camera to orient themselves.

AirPods and home products

Apple’s wireless earbuds, AirPods, add new features with the upcoming iOS 15 operating system, such as the conversation improvement, which increases the volume of the other person in conversations and eliminates that of the environment with noise cancellation.



AirPods add new features with the new iOS 15 operating system.

AirPods integrates with Focus concentration mode to reduce less important notifications, and incorporate integration with the iOS Find My app to find the device when it is lost, so that it can ring to locate it.

While headphones add spatial sound also along with Apple TV and macOS. And that’s not all: from this Monday they also have support for Dolby Atmos when listening to Apple Music.



HomeKit, Apple’s ecosystem of connected products, receives improvements with iOS 15. Photo: EFE.

HomeKit, Apple’s ecosystem of connected products, was also renewed with functions such as a new tab for Apple TV recommendations based on what the user has recommended in messages.

The smart speaker HomePod Mini can now be used as a loudspeaker for Apple TV content. This device will allow third-party developers incorporate Siri functions to third-party services, which will be available this year.

The Matter standard, integrating the IoT and developed by various companies in the sector, will be supported in iOS 15. It will also be possible to see several security cameras at the same time, up to four in mosaic view, and these news will arrive in the last months of the year.

SL