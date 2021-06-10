ofJulian Baumann shut down

The corona crisis means a higher burden for many employees. In order to reward employees for their achievements, the Würth Group from Baden-Württemberg pays 7,400 employees a corona bonus.

Stuttgart / Künzelsau – The Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg* had and has fatal consequences for the economy*. Not only the companies had to struggle with massive problems in places, the unusual situation also often meant a higher workload for the employees. Several companies in the State capital Stuttgart* paid their employees a corona bonus to compensate them for the higher burden.

The Daimler AG* paid employees in December a corona bonus of 1,000 euros (BW24 * reported), while the tough austerity course destroyed thousands of jobs. Received in March 135,000 Daimler employees again receive a 500 euro bonus*. The conglomerate Bosch also rewarded its employees for their commitment in the Corona crisis. Despite Corona, Bosch made a profit and let 400,000 employees participate*. The Würth Group, headquartered in Künzelsau (Hohenlohekreis) in Baden-Württemberg, is now also thanking its employees with a special Corona payment and a wage increase, according to a press release from the group.

Würth: The company pays its employees a corona bonus for the second time

The Corona crisis has kept Germany in suspense for well over a year. Since then, the world of work has changed significantly and many employees have had to adapt again and again. The Würth company, which is mainly active in the wholesale of fastening and assembly technology products, already paid employees a corona bonus of 400 euros net in November 2020. The management and the works council have now decided on another special payment and, at the same time, a wage increase for the nationwide over 7,400 employees.

As a thank you for their efforts in the Corona crisis, the tariffs of Würth employees will be increased by 2.3 percent as of July 1, according to the announcement. This applies to both basic salaries and training allowances. In addition, all employees, including trainees and working students, receive another special Corona payment of 700 euros. This means that the Würth Group goes well beyond “the completion of the metal and electrical industry in Baden-Württemberg, on which it has been oriented since then.”

Even during the pandemic, customers could rely on Würth – the company wants to reward that

In the Corona crisis, many employees had to temporarily work short-time and thus had more time for their own projects. Some used this to carry out renovations on their own home, for example. Among other things, the Würth Group produces screws, which are therefore particularly in demand. “Our customers knew at all times: I can rely on the Würth, even in the pandemic,” said Norbert Heckmann, spokesman for the management of Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG. The company wants to reward this with the corona premium and the tariff increase. “Without [den] tireless efforts of the employees, we would never have succeeded so well. We would like to thank you for this and express our appreciation. ”

The company Würth wants to live up to its role as a responsible employer, especially in the challenging Corona times, says the press release. “With the permanent increase in the collective bargaining agreement, we are creating more security and therefore more commitment for our colleagues,” adds Thomas Wagner, Chairman of the Works Council of Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG. *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.