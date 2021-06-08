The price of WTI crude oil rose above $ 70 per barrel for the first time since October 2018, testify data bidding on Tuesday evening, May 8th.

It is noted that world oil prices at the same time moved to an increase of 1.1-1.2%.

As of 21:47 Moscow time, the price of August futures for the North Sea oil mixture of Brent rose by 1.06%, to $ 72.25 per barrel, July futures on WTI rose 1.23%, to $ 70.08 per barrel. The indicator is above $ 70 per barrel for the first time since October 2018.

Earlier in the day, it became known that the US Department of Energy predicted an increase in the price of Brent crude by 4.7% – from $ 62.3 to $ 65.2 per barrel in 2021. In 2022, as suggested by the Ministry of Energy, the price of Brent oil will be set at $ 60.5 per barrel.

On June 1, Brent crude oil closed trading at $ 70 per barrel. Such a high cost was recorded for the first time since May 18, 2019. This is evidenced by the data of trading on the London stock exchange ICE.

According to the results of trading, the price of futures for the North Sea Brent oil mixture for August 2021 increased by 1.34% to $ 70.25. At the same time, futures for July on WTI rose by 2.1% – up to $ 67.72 per barrel.

In addition, on June 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak clarified that oil prices have been stable over the past few months, which indicates a balanced market situation.