Hard to believe! In South Africa, a 37-year-old is said to have given birth to ten babies. But there are doubts about the tenling birth.

Pretoria – Hard to imagine! According to media reports, 37-year-old Gosiame Sithole from South Africa gave birth to ten children. The government expressed surprise and asked for an explanation after the newspaper Pretoria News reported about it in an exclusive story, citing the husband. The 37-year-old is already the mother of twins and, according to the father, can now look forward to three girls and seven boys.

On Monday evening, the ten babies are said to have been born by caesarean section in a hospital in Pretoria. Her husband, Tebogo Tsotetsi, from Tembisa Township, said she was seven months and seven days pregnant at the time and was going through a difficult time. The 37-year-old suffered a lot and had severe pain in her legs.

Birth of tenlings in Pretoria: No official confirmation yet

Initially, the couple assumed a pregnancy with sextuplets, until more babies were discovered on a scan. An independent review of the information provided by the newspaper belonging to the IOL media group Pretoria News was initially not possible. Phumla Williams, head of state communications agency GCIS, said on Twitter that her department had spent Tuesday looking for the woman and babies in vain.

The township named by the newspaper is located in the city of Ekuhurleni. The local mayor also asked the media group to provide specific information about the family. He later wrote on Twitter: “We have found the family and have been informed that the babies are fine.” However, he did not say how many newborns there were. He would pass the information on to the government. It is now important to support the family: “The nation must start to buy diapers to support”.

World record in South Africa: mother is said to have given birth to ten babies – without artificial insemination

The newspaper Pretoria News had indicated in the exclusive report that the family had been interviewed a month before the birth. At the request of the family, however, the publication was waited until after the birth. Should the information about the birth of ten of a kind be officially confirmed, it would be a world record.

According to the Daily Mail the mother claimed that the pregnancy came about “naturally” and not through artificial insemination. Experts think this is unlikely. Such extreme multiple pregnancies are almost always the result of fertility treatments. The last time a woman from Mali gave birth to nine babies was in May, but they still need medical care for up to three months. (dpa / jsch)