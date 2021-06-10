ofChiara Kaldenbach shut down

A real baby miracle happened in South Africa. There a mother gave birth to ten newborns.

South Africa, Pretoria – when love becomes life, it’s a miracle. Gosiame Sithole (37) goes even further: she gives birth to ten babies. Sounds unbelievable! What sounds like a fairy tale also took place in South Africa on Monday, June 7th, 2021. The African woman is happy to have seven boys and three girls.

Mother gives birth to 10 children and can no longer be found

Gosiame gave birth to ten children by caesarean section in the Pretoria hospital. Certainly, not an easy birth. But the parents can breathe a sigh of relief: According to the father Tebogo Tsotetsi, the 29-week-old newborns should be fine.

How did it come about? According to the parents in a completely natural way. But expert knowledge contradicts this. Such a pregnancy is usually the result of artificial insemination. Multiple fertilized embryos are placed in the uterus, increasing the chances of pregnancy.

However the miracle happened, the parents are “overjoyed”, as the father reports after the birth. Only one thing seems strange: the mother of the children should not have been found so far. And the hospital has not yet confirmed the record birth.