Gosiame Thamara Sithole is a South African woman who has given birth to 10 babies in a single delivery, breaking a world record set last month. Initially I was expecting eight childrenBut when she delivered by cesarean section at a Pretoria hospital last Monday, he was surprised because finally two more were born than expected.

Her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, explained in Pretoria News what “There are seven boys and three girls. My wife was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I’m excited. I can’t talk much. “

No fertility treatment

Sithole assured that her pregnancy was natural and she had not received any fertility treatment, something that usually happens when there are multiple births. If confirmed, it would be the first delivery of 10 children, since the cap to date it was Halima Cisse, who gave birth to nine non-twins.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records noted in the New York Post that now they will have to verify what happened: Guinness World Records is aware of the news that Gosiame Thamara Sithole has given birth to ten babies, and we send our congratulations and best wishes to the family. At the present time, we have yet to verify this as a record, as the well-being of both the mother and the babies is of the highest priority. Our records team together with a specialized consultant are investigating this. “

Surprise

Already during the past month, the woman had a photoshoot with her husband when they still thought they were expecting octuplets. Although that news was also a surprise, since in the preliminary scans only six babies were shown: “When the doctor told me, I took some time to believe it.”

“Even when I saw the scans I didn’t believe it. But, as time went by i realized it was true. However, I struggled to sleep at night. God did a miracle and my children were left in the womb without complications. I just pray that God help me to give birth to all my children in a healthy condition, and for my children and I to make it out alive. I would be pleased, ”he added.