“World Health” comments on the disparity in access to Corona vaccines

Today, Monday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke about the impact of the disparity in access to vaccines for the emerging corona virus on the pandemic.

He said, during a press conference from Geneva, that the stark disparity in access to Covid-19 vaccines had led to the emergence of a “two-track pandemic” during which Western countries enjoyed protection while poor countries remained vulnerable to their dangers, reiterating the call for doses to be donated.

“We are increasingly seeing a two-track pandemic,” Tedros told reporters. “Six months after receiving their first COVID-19 vaccines, high-income countries gave their citizens nearly 44 percent of the world’s doses. Low-income countries gave only 0.4 percent. The most frustrating thing about this statistic is that it hasn’t changed in months.”

The largest vaccination campaign in human history against Covid-19 is taking place, with more than 2.12 billion doses given in 176 countries around the world, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.