Works of art Turku had to remove the rainbow shelters at the request of the police, now the city is painting new rainbow colors on the bridge over the Aura River

The rainbow is intended to support, among other things, sexuality and gender diversity.

Turku paints the colors of the rainbow on the Theater Bridge across the Aura River to emphasize the city’s values ​​of tolerance and responsibility. The rainbow will be painted during June and will be in place by the end of August.

The Rainbow is made into a work of art on the surface of the Theater Bridge, designed by a visual artist from Turku Jan-Erik Andersson now designs a rainbow in his work for the entire length of the bridge. The rainbow is to be sprayed on the bridge together with young graffiti artists from Turku.

In June A rainbow shelter road to Turku was painted in front of the city theater on Itäinen Rantakatu on the initiative of the theater. In the colors of the rainbow, the theater and the city, in their own words, wanted to communicate open-mindedness, tolerance, and equality, and supported sexuality and gender diversity.

The rainbow shelter was removed at the request of police. The police’s interpretation was that the guardrail was in violation of the Road Traffic Act.

According to the city’s interpretation, the rainbow protection painting was not a road painting in accordance with the Road Traffic Act, but was compared to, for example, the green color of electric car charging stations.

