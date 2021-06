Penic disease can become a companion for a jogger for years to come if not responded to in a timely manner. The physiotherapist advises on four movements to help prevent the problem.

Distemper is a familiar ailment for many joggers. However, few prepare for it in advance, and the nasty shin pain can come as a surprise whenever summer comes when the running shoes are dug out.

However, this should not be the case and the muscles of the legs should be strengthened in advance.