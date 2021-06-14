Working life Telecommunications company Dna makes a counter-applet, the staff does not have to return to the office at all

In the personnel survey, only about five percent planned to come to work five days a week in the future.

Coronary pandemic drove office workers extensively to telecommuting last spring. The readiness of work communities to switch to telework varied as a surprising emergency struck. In some workplaces, telework had been done for years, in some, the use of a home office had to be studied from the beginning.

There are now discussions in the workplace about how and when to return to the office. For example, technology giant Apple has said it will force his employees to the office at least three days a week.

The Finnish telecom operator Dna has made a different solution. The company’s staff do not have to return to the office at all, but will be allowed to work remotely without restrictions in the future.

The company has been working remotely in expert work since 2012. In 2015–2017, the policy was extended to customer service, where teleworking days were limited to two days a week. Now the restrictions are removed from all tasks, except for customer work that requires a presence, for example in stores.

The company Chief Human Resources Officer Marko Rissanen emphasizes, however, that teleworking is not an end in itself, but that the employee’s freedom to choose independently where he does his work is paramount.

“Everything is based on trust. There is no need to agree on things with the supervisor, but work and leisure can be reconciled as well as possible. If freedom poses challenges for someone, then you have to talk to them and fix the situation, Rissanen says.

In a staff survey conducted by DNA in May, about 70 percent of employees thought they would work in the office only one or two days a week in the future. Only about five percent of staff planned to come to work five days a week. The company has about 1,600 employees.

“I think the role of the employer is to provide the framework, the playing field. The teams then agree on the best way for them to work. We have so many different jobs that not all practices are for everyone, but teams have to agree on how they will communicate and encounter. Let’s give decision-making power to those who do the work, ”says Rissanen.

Teleworking an increase in many workplaces can also mean pressure to reduce the size of the office for cost reasons.

However, Dna’s premises have already been dimensioned for the pre-crown situation, where staff were at work for an average of three days a week. Therefore, Rissanen does not see much change in the premises.

“Of course, it is clear that the office structures need to be rebuilt in the long run as the way we work changes. Now we have to come up with the staff to come up with what the future office means to us. ”

Rissanen emphasizes that people will continue to need both physical encounters and walls. For he means offices, or other meeting places.

“I don’t see the possibility that without these two there could be an excellent job. That’s when we need to make offices attractive. ”

Rissasen believes that it is now also worthwhile to follow the development of teleworking in peace. After six months, the situation may look quite different.

“When we introduced the telecommuting model in 2012, the amount of telecommuting would shoot up, to an average of 2.4 days a week. Over time, it dropped to 1.8 days and it has stayed there, ”says Rissanen.

Now he believes that the amount of telecommuting in the company will increase significantly. It remains to be seen what level it will set at this time in the longer term.