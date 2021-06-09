Working life Survey: Half of shift workers feel that there is too little labor in their workplace

Almost 40 per cent of the respondents to the survey on shift work said that they also went to work ill during the Korona period.

Half Finnish shift workers estimate that there is too little labor at their workplace, according to a recent study on shift work.

According to the respondents, this is due to unforeseen demand or sick leave of employees. More than three-quarters of respondents said labor shortages led to a more stressful work environment.

The information is based on a survey by the Swedish software company Quinyx, in which more than four hundred shift workers were interviewed in Finland.

The result is in line with Statistics Finland’s working conditions surveys conducted by the authority approximately every five years between 1977 and 2018.

According to the latest survey, 53 percent of wage earners somewhat or completely agreed that there were too few staff in their workplace for their jobs. Since 1990, staff shortages have mainly affected municipalities and the state, but feelings of inadequacy have also increased in the private sector and universities.

In Statistics Finland’s survey, health care workers and customer service workers in particular stood out as occupations with too few staff in relation to their work tasks.

Quinyxin country manager Paulus Maasalo estimates that labor shortages are in principle due to companies’ goal of minimizing wage costs. However, it causes a build-up of workload and increases staff turnover, the cost of which is difficult for companies to estimate.

“Companies can’t appreciate the costs of turnover and sick leave. It is much more straightforward to calculate wage costs, ”says Maasalo.

“Turnover is by no means cheap when you consider how much money companies spend on recruiting and interviewing. The new person also needs to be trained and introduced, which takes up working time from both the new employee and the instructor. ”

Inquiry according to the shortage of manpower also weakens customer service. About 55 percent of the respondents to the survey estimate that it has extended customers’ queuing time. Nearly 50 percent felt that customer service had deteriorated.

Maasalo says that the decline in customer service will cause significant costs to companies as sales decline.

“If you save too much on customer service, then you will lose sales.”

To offset labor shortages, seven per cent of respondents said they had found too many workers in their workplace relative to need. That, too, imposes additional costs on companies.

About the respondents nearly one-fifth said labor shortages led to violations of corona hygiene guidelines. Nearly 40 percent of respondents said they also went to work ill during the Korona period. Last year, the corresponding figure was 18 percent.

72 per cent of Finnish shift workers felt that the employer considered the employee to be an easily exchangeable or temporary resource.

According to Maasalo, employees are reluctant to commit to their work if they feel that their employer does not value their input.

In the study, an employee was defined as a shift worker if he or she works on an hourly or shift basis, the main workplace is not an office desk and is not a self-employed person.

Shift workers include many health care workers, couriers, restaurant workers, and trade staff. There are 2.7 billion of them worldwide, which is almost 80 percent of the world’s total workforce.