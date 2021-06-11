Working life In Finland, only a few people weigh a very long working week, but work is easily spilled into leisure time – these occupations have the longest working weeks in Finland.

On average, retail and wholesale managers have the longest working weeks among employees.

Only few Finns press a particularly long working week. According to Statistics Finland’s 2020 data, 0.4 per cent of all full-time employees worked more than 60 hours a week. The average weekly working time of all employees is 39.2 hours. The statistics do not include the working hours of entrepreneurs.

On average, managers work the longest working weeks. In 2020, the main group of managers included a total of 69,000 employees with an average regular working time of 43.7 hours.

The longest average regular working hours were for retail and wholesale managers, 45.1 hours per week. The CEOs and CEOs, in turn, worked 44.8 hours a week. The average weekly working time of industrial production managers and mining, construction and distribution managers was 44 hours. ICT managers also worked an average of 44 hours a week.

There are also long days in the transport industry. The average regular weekly working time of transport workers was 42.7 hours. Even longer working weeks are made by combined farming and animal husbandry workers, whose average working time was 43.5 hours per week.

Physicians ’working hours of about 42 hours are also among the longest, as are university and college teachers’ weekly working hours, which are just under 42 hours.

Statistics Finland over actuary Pertti Taskinen however, regular working hours may not tell you everything.

“For example, it is possible that in some jobs it is difficult to perceive regular working hours if the work spreads irregularly to the leisure territory. Spending time off work seems to be quite common in Finland compared to the rest of Europe, ”Taskinen writes In the Data & Trends blog.

According to Taskinen, working time is easier to measure when it is done away from home. Statistics Finland’s data are based on employees’ self-reported perceptions of regular working time in the context of determining their labor market status in the Labor Force Survey.

“These chapters only include full-time workers and apply to full-time work. Naturally, side jobs increase the total working time of those who work part-time, ”Taskinen points out in his blog post.