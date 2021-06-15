Three workers who had been painting an underground cistern in the Roquetas de Mar waterpark (Almería) had to be rescued after succumbing to fumes.

The incident occurred around 11.00h yesterday morning and required recovering the three workers be rescued from the inside of acistern that they had been painting.

The nearest fire service was despatched to pull the three unconscious workers out. The ambulances that were standing by rushed them to the area hospital for western (Poniente) Almería, Torrecárdenas Hospital. The victims were a 27-year-old woman, and two men aged 23 and 31.

Apart from the fire service and medical personnel, the Guardia Civil and Policia Local were also involved in the rescue operation. Presently, the water park will receive a visit from the Labor Inspection and the Center for the Prevention of Occupational Risks.

