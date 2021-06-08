Work Workplaces are now making plans for the time after the corona, but they can even be dangerous. These things a supervisor needs to keep in mind when a company is making its own exit strategy.

In early June, technology giant Apple surprised. It told the public their teleworking policy, which requires employees to come to the branch at least three days a week after the corona. The line was considered tight.

For once, Apple is on the same line with other companies. It and almost all other work communities are now drawing their guidelines for the post-corona period: because you can go back to the office, who will continue remotely, and what the new hybrid job really looks like.