Work, one interview is not enough: how to prepare for the second

Companies, at the end of a process of research and selection of personnel, want to be sure of hire the best candidate: putting the wrong person in the company translates into very important costs. It is therefore not surprising that thehe practice of the second job interview is increasingly widespread.

Arranging a second appointment with the best known candidates during the first round of interviews gives in fact the possibility of analyze the capabilities even better, the attitudes and potential of each individual participant.

“To ensure companies are selecting the best professionals on the job market, we normally organize a second round of interviews,” he explains Carola Adami, co-founder of the Italian head hunting company Adami & Associates “to which only the candidates who impressed us positively during the first meeting are invited. Receiving a second invitation from the recruiter is therefore an absolutely positive sign: it means that the first selection has been successfully passed, and that we are one step closer to hiring. “

However, it should be noted that the second interview is by no means a copy of the first. “The second job interview aims to get to know the candidate more deeply” explains the head hunter “and is therefore constructed in a different way, with questions aimed at understanding what distinguishes the individual candidate from others selected “. Once selected by the recruiter for the second job interview, therefore, it is advisable to prepare yourself as best as possible for this new and more in-depth meeting; we asked Carola Adami to indicate us what to do before showing up for this important appointment.

How to prepare for the second job interview

Do research on the company: it is good practice, before going to the first job interview, to know some general information about the company. On the occasion of the second job interview it is advisable to expand this search, so from know what the needs and expectations of this potential employer are. This is very important, also because it is possible that some members of the company will also be present during the second interview, from the manager of reference to the owner.

Prepare for exercises: as anticipated, during the second meeting the recruiter tends to go deeper into the analysis of the candidate. To the normal questions one could therefore also add some real practical exercises, to test the real abilities of the interviewee. The exercises will obviously change according to the profile sought: in all cases, it is good not to be caught off guard or surprised by a request of this type.

Simulate the interview: there are people who are more or less casual during job interviews. In all cases, however, these encounters can cause stress. The advice is to carry out simulations in the previous days, with the help of relatives, friends and colleagues, or even better by accessing professional job interview simulation services. In this way, you will be able to reduce your mistakes and fill your gaps – by improving your gestures, learning to respond fully, managing your time in the best possible way, and so on – to present yourself perfectly ready and trained.

Prepare for specific questions: it is impossible to know what the actual questions will be asked by the selectors. And this from a certain point of view is a positive factor, because no recruiter would want to be answered with memorized nursery rhymes. However, it is good to have some “traces” of answers in mind to be sure of being able to highlight your strengths, at least for the typical questions of a second job interview, such as: “As you see in 10 years?” or “Why should we choose you” or “What changes would you bring to the company right away?”.

Think about your own questions: a job interview should never be a one-way questioning, least of all in the case of the second meeting. Having no questions to ask may indeed be synonymous with disinterest, or lack of curiosity. Much better then to think of some questions to ask when the recruiter leaves the floor to the candidate, to demonstrate their interest and knowledge of the company and the sector.