WhatGovernor Omar Fayad Meneses stepped out of the problems that they have been presented on consecutive days with the cases of feminicides of Dr. Beatriz in Progreso de Obregón and that of Margarita in Pachuca, for which he pledged to seek justice for the victims and punishment for the aggressors; the president announced that I would ask for the support of the federal government if required so that there is no impunity and the demands of the families are addressed. Yesterday, he received a delegation from the case of Margarita, with the request that do not release your attacker.

What the former governor of Hidalgo, Miguel Osorio, admitted that the electoral result did not favor his party, the Institutional Revolutionary in the last elections of June 6, so he said that they will not sit idly by and asked to listen to the militancy to know if the leadership should be changed headed by Alejandro Moreno. Osorio Chong is one of the options that are emerging as the successor of the famous Alito, so he assured that the tricolor should rethink how to make a new work dynamics.

What PRI general secretary Carolina Viggiano got into the lawsuit of the governor of Coahuila, Miguel Ángel Riquelme, with the director of the CFE, Manuel Bartlett, whom he described as immoral and shameful in his statements by saying that he does not assume his responsibilities for the tragedy minerto of Múzquiz. Viggiano is the adopted daughter of Coahuila when she was president of the DIF in the last six years, so she defended the president by pointing out that the law is clear and that mining and electricity are under federal jurisdiction.

What finally the project was consolidated of Taxi Contigo, which consists of the renewal of the individual public transport system, which in its first stage will be available in 21 municipalities with digital taximeter service, mobile application, geolocation and the availability of a panic button-warning; The service will begin on June 21 and dealers may provide Basic, Plus, Premium or Preferential service, from 20 pesos of initial charge and attached to the tariff current of the Ministry of Mobility.

