The Women in Black Movistar Estudiantes had a sensational season, the best in the club’s history: from being promoted in the summer to playing the second Queen’s Cup and the third playoffs as usual after signing a huge 18-12 to finish 5th in the regular season. And as a jackpot, participation next season in a continental competition, the Eurocup, for the first time in history.

A succession of marvelous achievements that hides an intrahistory that the collegiate group wanted to show the public through the 15-minute documentary entitled “The #WomenInBlack from within“, which can be enjoyed on the Estudiantes YouTube channel and which narrates, with the comments of its protagonists, the secrets of a unique course during the quarterfinals of the playoff against Lointek Gernika.