The body of a woman was found Saturday night in her home in Motril showing some signs of violence. Her live-in partner has since been arrested.

It was the partner who phoned the National Police in Motril on Saturday night to say that his common-law wife, with whom he had shared a relationship for ten years, was lying dead on the sofa. He said that he had no idea how she had died.

Both the victim and the suspect are Romanian; the man 60 and the woman 53 years of age.

According to neighbors, the couple who live on Crossing of the Holy Street in Motril had problems with alcohol consumption and had regular verbal disputes.

The police will not consider that this is yet another case of domestic violence until the autopsy report comes back, which will indicate whether the injuries on the body were the cause of death and how they were likely caused.

