A tragic accident occurred at the famous Acquafraggia waterfall. A 42-year-old Italian woman fell to her death after she and her fiance left the trail.

Bergell – The Acquafraggia waterfalls are a real natural spectacle. The waterfalls can be found in Bergell, on the border between Italy and the Malojapass in Switzerland. Last Sunday (June 13th) a tragic accident occurred at one of the waterfalls.

According to media reports, a 42-year-old southern Italian fell from a waterfall in Acquafraggia around 50 meters, reports the Swiss newspaper “Blick”. Any rescue for the woman came too late.

Acquafraggia waterfall: 42-year-old falls to her death

Together with her fiancé, she went on a panoramic hiking trail on Sunday (June 13th). But then, according to “Blick”, the couple left the secured path around 12 o’clock and continued up the mountain. Suddenly the 42-year-old slipped on the edge of the waterfall and fell into the depths.

Your partner tried to grab her arm – in vain. The fiancé then jumped after his girlfriend. As “Blick” reported, the two fell over 50 meters and fell into the first of the water basins. The 42-year-old reportedly hit a prominent rock.

Other excursionists have to watch the accident from below and immediately call the mountain rescue service in Sondrio. The arriving rescue workers and a helicopter could only rescue the woman dead. It is said that she broke her spine. The 36-year-old fiancé was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to “Blick”. His condition is serious, but not life-threatening.

Couple left safe route despite warnings

The mayor of Piuro Omar Iacomella is stunned. “According to initial findings, the woman has stepped over the iron railing. This is absolutely forbidden, ”he told Sondrio Today. Signs would specifically point out this danger, but the couple seems to have ignored the warnings.

Iacomella continues: “The woman took off her shoes and walked barefoot on the upper part of the waterfall.” He is sorry for what happened and reminds that the mountains must be treated with respect in order to prevent such tragedies. Two accidents occurred in the Höllentalklamm in the Garmisch-Patenkirchen district *. (jsch)

