Senate Agency – Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), vice president of the CPI on the Pandemic, informed the Senate Agency last Tuesday (15th) that the former governor of Rio de Janeiro Wilson Witzel confirmed that he will testify to the commission on Wednesday -Friday (16).

According to Randolfe, “even though I have the injunction in HC [habeas corpus] deferred,” Witzel said he will testify.

Shortly before, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Nunes Marques had granted a request for habeas corpus by Witzel, releasing the former governor from appearing at the CPI. Under that ruling, if Witzel decides to testify, he can remain silent and does not need to take an oath to tell the truth.

The Senate has already appealed a recent similar decision by Minister Rosa Weber, which benefited the governor of the State of Amazonas, Wilson Lima — he ended up not appearing in the testimony that was scheduled for last week.

