The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the 2014 Boeing crash in Donbas rejected the testimony of two witnesses. Judge Helein Kerstens-Fockens told about this, she is quoted as saying RIA News…

Witnesses stated that they saw the launch of a rocket from the direction of the village of Amvrosievka near Donetsk. The armed forces of Ukraine were stationed there. The statement notes that the testimony was given by the Russian side.

“These are a couple of Ukrainian refugees from Snizhne who now live in Russia. Both made the same testimony, stating that on July 17, 2014 at 17:20, they saw a rocket launch from the direction of the village of Amvrosievka, where the Ukrainian army was stationed, “explained Kerstens-Fokens.

The investigation team denied this testimony because “this area is too far from the point where the plane disappeared from radar.”

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 on flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. There were 298 people on board, all of whom died. Investigators accused Russian citizens Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Oleg Pulatov, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko of involvement in the incident. It is assumed that they all have to do with the relocation of the Buk complex, from which the liner was probably shot down.

