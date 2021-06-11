For

La Vinotinto is planted in this Copa América with the intention of showing that its weak selection stage has already been left behind and without putting any type of ceiling in the competition. Venezuela, directed at the moment by José Peseiro, wants to finally show that what has been talked about for a long time about its promising generational change is already a fact and that the Savarino, Soteldo, Córdova or Yángel Herrera who marveled at the U-20 fit to perfection with the veterans’ block (Tomás Rincón, Rosales …) and the talents that do not stop growing around the world (Darwin Machís, Josef Martínez …).

One of the proper names in Venezuela, Salomón Rondón, will not be present at the continental event due to the physical problems that he has dragged on since his end of the season in Russia. A sensitive loss that must be supplied by Josef Martínez, who must withstand the pressure and reach a level similar to that shown in the MLS.

The Venezuelan team seeks to improve its performance in the 2019 Copa América, in which it was defeated in the quarterfinals after falling 0-2 against Albiceleste. His best role in the competition dates from Argentina 2011, finishing in fourth place after failing to reach the grand final for the penalty lottery against Paraguay and being thrashed in the match for third place against Peru. As a curious fact, the Vinotinto has reached at least the quarterfinals in four of the last five editions.

Yángel Herrera has shone throughout the season, as he did last, in the ranks of Granada. He has shown himself to be one of the most complete midfielders in La Liga and the dream of being part of the Manchester City squad is no longer so distant. He offers a huge job, has technical quality and in the stopped ball he is an important piece with his nose to hunt balls in the area.

José Peseiro has the difficult mission of making people forget the performance that the national team achieved with Dudamal at the head of the team. At the moment the results have not been too good in the qualifying rounds and the Portuguese coach has problems achieving the defensive sobriety that makes the difference in clashes as demanding as those between Conmebol teams. In addition, in the offensive part he must squeeze his players so that together they do not pay for Rondón’s absence.