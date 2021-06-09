With a framework of tension due to the discussion of the candidacies in the City and province of Buenos Aires, and the substantive dispute between Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the members of the Juntos por el Cambio national table met in person at nightfall in an event hall in Palermo to agree internal rules for the primaries, promote incorporations to the coalition and lower the climate of mistrust and confrontation in the previous of the definitions. Macri hit the foul.

With the aim of leaving behind the crosses of the previous days, those attending the second face-to-face meeting of the year left the Galpón Milagros on Gorriti street with a common speech, “Expand the coalition” as a shared purpose. As a sign in that sense they outlined as an idea do not set the percentage so high -it has not yet been defined- which will function as a floor in the STEP to access the lists in the general ones. Rodríguez Larreta proposed to analyze the possibility of rename front, as another gesture to possible income.

The prospect of “broadening the support base” -in the words of the attendees- pointed to the negotiations with Jose Luis Espert -he spoke with Macri, Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich-, Ricardo Lopez Murphy -with Alfredo Cornejo- and Margaret Stolbizer, who spoke with Martín Lousteau and the head of the Buenos Aires government, but also with other provincial spaces. In fact, the decision on the partnership framework will be up to each district, as agreed. The internal ones for the moment complicated the advances, due to the lack of interlocutors and the differences on the strategy.

“The debate began on how the electoral regulations will be for that all those who have asked to participate in our STEP can do so. It has been a productive meeting, also for an internal order from now on ”, said Bullrich upon leaving the meeting, regarding the decision to set up working groups to refine the definitions.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, leaving the meeting in Palermo. Photo Fernando of the Order

Macri did not attend, unlike the last face-to-face meeting and most of the virtual ones. It was after the meeting between Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich, in which they did not manage to approach positions on the list in the City. As counted Clarion, the head of government proposed to define the main candidacy based on surveys, something that the head of the PRO -decided to head, backed by the former president- does not accept. Rodríguez Larreta seeks to locate a figure in his sector, such as María Eugenia Vidal. The pulseada covers the province of Buenos Aires, with the possible nomination of Diego Santilli, resisted by Jorge Macri.

“I had a scheduled personal commitment”Was the argument of the absence of the former president. Some present exchanged comments about Macri’s sayings of his habit of clearing up with Netflix from 7 p.m., when the meeting took place.

Beyond the chicanes, the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere -according to the attendees-, by the attempt to tone down public discussion that he had climbed in the last few days. The fight in the PRO pending resolution this time did not emerge in the meeting with representatives of the four spaces. Rodríguez Larreta, Vidal, Bullrich and Humberto Schiavoni for the PRO, Alfredo Cornejo, Mario Negri, Luis Naidenoff and Lousteau for the UCR, Maximiliano Ferraro and Juan López for the Civic Coalition and the Peronist Miguel Pichetto posed for the photo.

Lousteau was one of those who stressed the “importance of forming a broad coalition” with eventual primaries enabled in all districts and asked to recognize the mistakes of the Macri government. “You have to show a possible economic course and for that you have to do self-criticism of your own management”, Raised the radical senator. “The central conclusion is to strengthen the unit and try to expand the coalition to win the elections and propose an alternative of power to the Argentines ”, declared Mario Negri along a similar line.

The floor in the STEP to access the lists for the generals will influence to encourage or stop possible incorporations. Emilio Monzó – he is not a member of the table – had raised it publicly: “If you put it too high, you’re saying nobody come”. The refusal to lower it comes from some sectors already integrated to the coalition: “There is resistance because the one who overcomes it already puts two or three candidates in you and you run to the rest in the background ”.

