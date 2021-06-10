Withdrawals The importer withdraws several quinoazips from sale because they contain milk protein

Good Supply is withdrawing a batch of quinoasips sold under the brand name Eat Real Quinoa Puffs. The products contain milk protein which is not mentioned in the list of ingredients.

Importer Good Supply is withdrawing a batch of quinoasips sold under the brand name Eat Real Quinoa Puffs. Chips contain milk protein that is not mentioned in the list of ingredients. The product may cause symptoms in people with milk allergies. Informed Food Agency and importer on its website.

The recall applies to Eat Real Quinoa Puff White Cheddar, Eat Real Quinoa and Kale Puffs: Jalapeno & Cheddar and Eat Real Quinoa and Kale Puffs: White Cheddar.

The withdrawal applies to items with a best before date of 31.05.2022.

Products according to the importer, has been sold in K-supermarkets, K-supermarkets, K-Citymarkets, Ruohonjuuri and other retail stores.

Customers are asked to return defective products to any retailer that sells the product.

The recall does not affect other chips sold under the Eat Real brand name.