Withdrawals The champion pulls back a batch of three fruit juices

The withdrawal concerns a bunch of grape-orange passion fruit juice with a best before date of 21.7.2021.

Valion three-fruit grape-orange passion fruit juice dated 21.7.2021 will be discontinued. The juice sold in 1.5-liter jars may be spoiled, even if it appears to be in good condition, Valio informs.

Valio’s self-monitoring revealed a possible quality problem, which could cause the product to spoil even before its best before date.

Polluted drinking the product may cause symptoms such as abdominal pain. Symptoms are more likely closer to the best before product date.

Valio asks buyers to return defective products primarily to the store from which they purchased it. Juices get a refund.

The company apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the withdrawal.